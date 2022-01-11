Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $383.11 or 0.00896509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $344,301.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07527643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,745.11 or 1.00025897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 40,555 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.