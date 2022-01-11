Mode Global (LON:MODE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.25

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 441011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.25).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

About Mode Global (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

