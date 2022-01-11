Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $31,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,916,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Moderna by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $233.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

