Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $808,000.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.4% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 38.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

