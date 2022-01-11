MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $435.00

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $435.00, but opened at $422.74. MongoDB shares last traded at $432.56, with a volume of 814 shares.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.42 and a 200-day moving average of $454.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total value of $812,062.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,248 shares of company stock worth $33,522,066. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

