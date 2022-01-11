Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $110,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4,875.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

