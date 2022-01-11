Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,630 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.