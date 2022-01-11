Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $113,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 98.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 287.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 463.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $314,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSTL opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.