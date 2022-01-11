Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $120,000 in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth $534,000.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

