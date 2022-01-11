Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on M shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

