Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

