Morgan Stanley Boosts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $101.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

HLI stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

