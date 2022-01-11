Morgan Stanley Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $270.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.92.

ALGT stock opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.64. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

