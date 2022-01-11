Morgan Stanley Lowers Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.