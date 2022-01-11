Morgan Stanley Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $58.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

OLN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,646. Olin has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,831,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

