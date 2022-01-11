Morgan Stanley Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $93.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

