Morgan Stanley Trims Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Target Price to €13.40

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

