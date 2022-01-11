Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $340,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.