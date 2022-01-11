Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 62 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 49 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of £83.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

