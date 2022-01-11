Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 62 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 49 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of £83.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

