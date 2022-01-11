MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $420,916.57

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $420,916.57 and approximately $1,763.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,352,412 coins and its circulating supply is 54,720,431 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

