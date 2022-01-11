National Bank Financial Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PREKF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $11.02 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

