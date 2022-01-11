National Bank Financial Raises Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGDPF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MGDPF stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.