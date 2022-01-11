National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.24

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.24 and traded as high as C$100.00. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$98.78, with a volume of 1,139,829 shares.

NA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,454,105.60. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 9,024 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,489.43. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

