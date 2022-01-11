National Bankshares Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

