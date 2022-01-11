Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.51.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.