NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.