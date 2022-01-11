Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

