Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $17.33 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $17.33 million and $165,082.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003072 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010698 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,599,461 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

