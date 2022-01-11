Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.06.

Navient stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Navient by 705.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth $140,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Navient by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Navient by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

