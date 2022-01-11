Nestree Trading 30.8% Lower This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and $2.71 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.07 or 0.99964491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00090872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.42 or 0.00806703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

