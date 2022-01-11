NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NPCE opened at $10.04 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $7,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

