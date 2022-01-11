New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Buys 8,300 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 4.0% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

BIDU stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

