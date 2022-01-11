New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Phreesia by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

