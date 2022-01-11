New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

REYN stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.