New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $213.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.55 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,751,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

