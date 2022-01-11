New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

