New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.64. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.