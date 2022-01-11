New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,998 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,925,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

HL opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75, a PEG ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

