Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $69.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

