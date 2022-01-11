NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Purchases £99,961.95 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81).

Shares of LON NXT traded up GBX 346 ($4.70) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,000 ($108.59). 294,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,044 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,967.35. The company has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($130.31) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($125.56) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

