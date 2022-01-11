NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.87

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 220940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

