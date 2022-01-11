NFTb Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and $1.67 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.90 or 0.07525378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,712.01 or 0.99855126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003128 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

