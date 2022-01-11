NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce sales of $497.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.50 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.47. 7,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.