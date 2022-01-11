Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,294 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $92,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $252.79 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738,856 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,701. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

