Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,641 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $70,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

Shares of REGN opened at $622.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

