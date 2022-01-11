Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $933.14 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 4.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of Teladoc Health worth $933,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

