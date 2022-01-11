Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $195.05 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,576,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,573,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,409,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,696,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.76.

HOOD opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

