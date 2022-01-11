Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 535,959 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,959 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $59,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.