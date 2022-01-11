Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 60,807 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,807 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of MercadoLibre worth $316,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,968.27.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,072.05 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,310.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,549.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.