Nimiq Price Down 23.6% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $29.46 million and $2.63 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,418,301,375 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,051,375 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

